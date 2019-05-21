Vizio unveils all-new 4K HDR smart TVs, HomeKit and AirPlay 2 coming later this year

When Apple listed all the AirPlay 2-compatible TVs, there was good news for Vizio TV owners: support was coming to older models. Indeed, the company later clarified that even some 2016 models would get the upgrade.

But if you have been waiting for the latest models, these are now available…

NordVPN

VIZIO, Inc. announced today the availability of its all-new 2019 4K HDR smart TV collection, featuring its most captivating assortment of premium picture quality technologies ever […] All of the 2019 offerings are also equipped with VIZIO’s acclaimed smart TV experience, VIZIO SmartCast™ 3.0, highlighted by the soon-to-come support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

As with older models, it will be summer before AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support is added, but you can at least now get your hands on the new TVs.

At the top end, the new P-Series models are available in two huge sizes, with a choice of maximum brightness and ‘dimming zones.’

VIZIO’s new P-Series offerings are available in 65- and 75-inch class sizes and split into two collections – the P-Series Quantum X and P-Series Quantum. Setting a new standard for discerning videophiles and home theater enthusiasts alike, both lines offer an unprecedented color volume in their class. With up to 480 local dimming zones – more than double any previous P-Series model – the P-Series Quantum X dynamically adjusts the powerful Active Full Array backlight to precisely mimic on-screen content, delivering near perfect black levels that rival OLED. As VIZIO’s brightest TV yet with up 165% more color than a standard 4K TV, the P-Series Quantum X features UltraBright 3000, allowing up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness to deliver explosive brightness and highlights, elevating the realism of Dolby Vision HDR. Combined, these technologies utilize more than one billion shades of colors to impeccably match every hue and tone with impressive cinematic intensity. The P-Series Quantum models feature up to 240 local dimming zones and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

In the middle are the M-series.

Quantum Color technology will trickle down to the 2019 M-Series collection, enabling a wider spectrum of colors that gives consumers a great reason to step-up for an experience offering up to 80% more color. A broad range of more distinguishable hues and tones allow details in movies and TV shows to pop. Ranging from the 43- to 65-inch class size, M-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with up to 90 zones of local dimming, nearly double that of the 2018 M-Series collection, for precise contrast control. The M-Series also features Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality and offers support for HDR10 and HLG formats as well. UltraBright 600 enables up to 600 nits of peak brightness for brighter scenes with even more detailed highlights.

Finally, at the more affordable end, is the V-series.

The V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV lineup rounds out the 2019 collection, featuring Dolby Vision support and a robust smart TV experience at a great value. Providing a wide selection of sizes, ranging from the 40-inch, all the way up to 75-inch class size, the V-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with up to 12 zones of local dimming and UltraBright 400 on select models for up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

The company’s website and Amazon listings haven’t yet been updated with its latest AirPlay 2-compatible TVs, but that should happen soon.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: