Vizio confirms AirPlay 2 & HomeKit support is coming to all SmartCast TVs since 2016

At CES 2019 this past week, Vizio was one of several TV manufacturers to announce that it will soon support AirPlay 2 functionality. Now, the company has more good news for customers.

At the time of announcement, Vizio said that its SmartCast-enabled TVs would add the functionality. When Apple published its full list of AirPlay 2 TVs, however, the list notably only included Vizio TVs from 2017, 2018, and 2019. This was despite the 2016 models featuring SmartCast support with the same hardware as the 2017 models.

Here is Apple’s list of Vizio models:

Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)

Vizio P-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio M-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio E-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio D-series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio took to Twitter this weekend, however, to offer clarification. The company confirmed that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality is coming to “all 2016 4K UHD SmartCast displays.”

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have confirmed that all 2016 4K UHD SmartCast Displays will support the Apple integration. -A — VIZIO Support (@VIZIOsupport) January 8, 2019

This is good news for Vizio fans and a stark comparison to the plans of other TV manufacturers. LG, for instance, says AirPlay functionality will only be a feature on its brand new 2019 TVs. Samsung is rolling the feature out as a software update, but only to its 2018 TVs. Sony is limiting the functionality to 2019 TVs, as well.

Vizio bringing HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to TVs from 2016 and onward is a notable accomplishment. This will open the features two a large portion of Vizio’s user base without the need for an add-on Apple TV.

Is your TV one of the models getting AirPlay 2 support? Let us know down in the comments.

