Samsung Smart TVs will soon add AirPlay 2, iTunes Movies and TV Shows app

Apple and Samsung today announced a partnership to put iTunes TV shows and movies onto Samsung Smart TVs from the spring. The iTunes video content will be exposed through a special app that sits alongside existing apps like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.
The TVs will also become AirPlay 2 receivers, marking the first official AirPlay integration for third parties. The features will launch on 2019 Samsung Smart TVs and most 2018 Samsung Smart TVs through a software update.
The features offered by the Apple partnership will mean that the service offering on Samsung Smart TVs mirrors what you can get with an Apple TV set-top box.
Samsung users will be able to view, buy and rent the entire iTunes movies and TV shows — in resolutions up to 4K. Apple’s content will integrate with Samsung TV features like universal search and the Bixby voice assistant.
AirPlay 2 integration enables iOS users to beam videos, photos and music to their Smart TV without needing an Apple TV connected. Videos can only be streamed to one device at a time, but the TVs will be able to participate in multi-room audio.
Apple SVP Eddy Cue celebrated the announcement in a press statement today:
“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple.