Samsung Smart TVs will soon add AirPlay 2, iTunes Movies and TV Shows app

Apple and Samsung today announced a partnership to put iTunes TV shows and movies onto Samsung Smart TVs from the spring. The iTunes video content will be exposed through a special app that sits alongside existing apps like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.

The TVs will also become AirPlay 2 receivers, marking the first official AirPlay integration for third parties. The features will launch on 2019 Samsung Smart TVs and most 2018 Samsung Smart TVs through a software update.

The features offered by the Apple partnership will mean that the service offering on Samsung Smart TVs mirrors what you can get with an Apple TV set-top box.

Samsung users will be able to view, buy and rent the entire iTunes movies and TV shows — in resolutions up to 4K. Apple’s content will integrate with Samsung TV features like universal search and the Bixby voice assistant.

AirPlay 2 integration enables iOS users to beam videos, photos and music to their Smart TV without needing an Apple TV connected. Videos can only be streamed to one device at a time, but the TVs will be able to participate in multi-room audio.

Apple SVP Eddy Cue celebrated the announcement in a press statement today: