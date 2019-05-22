Portland Apple Store reopening May 31st with new video wall

Following months of renovation, Apple is preparing to reopen its store in Portland, Oregon with a new look. Apple Pioneer Place will welcome customers once again on May 31st at 10:00 A.M. Upgrades will include a new Forum, video wall, and more.

Since March 24th, the floor-to-ceiling windows of Apple Pioneer Place have been blacked out while changes were underway. An imposing (and meticulously painted) black temporary wall surrounded the store. Inside, crews have been busy renovating the Bohlin Cywinski Jackson-designed space to become the first Apple Store in Oregon with contemporary fixtures and a strong focus on Today at Apple programming.

As we previously reported, the finished store will include a large video wall and Forum filled with seating for creative sessions. What does it mean for you? Expect the store to have a stronger events focus and more interaction with the community. New sessions like a Photo Lab with photographer Christopher Anderson are perfectly suited for the video wall and the store’s easy access to downtown. Apple may also choose to offer special events to welcome the store’s return, although the full calendar has not yet been posted.

If you’re planning on checking out the remodeled store, there’s never been a better time. Yesterday, Hop Fastpass added support for Apple Pay. Transit riders in the Portland-Vancouver region will now be able to board using their iPhones.

In addition to Pioneer Place, Apple Stores in Altamonte Springs, Bridgewater, Bondi Junction, Naples, and Barcelona are currently closed for renovations. Applesfera reports today that Barcelona’s Passeig de Gràcia store could be set for a June 20th reopening.

