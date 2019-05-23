Spansive’s Source wirelessly charges four smartphones at a time, even through thick cases and PopSockets

Spansive, a newcomer to the wireless charging market is out today with a unique product aimed at families and households with multiple smartphones. The new Source Qi wireless charger can power up to six devices at once, four wirelessly, and two via USB. Read on for all the details on this new charging solution.

While we’ve seen some nice multi-device charging options from companies like Nomad, the Source seems to be the first product to offer wireless charging for four smartphones at once. Notably, the company claims that it works seamlessly with just about any case including thick OtterBox ones and even wirelessly charges with PopSockets and similar accessories attached.

Another impressive feature is the Source’s software-defined induction tech that locates where devices are on the charger and adjusts the charging field as needed. For now, Source is designed to work with Qi compatible iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Spansive Source Highlights:

Simply Drop-N-Charge: Just drop your phone anywhere on the Source and it starts charging. Spansive’s software-defined induction technology creates a PowerField — a three-dimensional wireless charging field that can sense where devices are located on the Source and shape the field towards them — it requires no special alignment.

Any Case Charging: Works with nearly all phone cases and popular accessories, like PopSockets™ and Otterbox™ cases.

No Phone Left Behind: The whole family can wirelessly charge up to four Qi-enabled iPhones or Samsung Galaxy devices and two devices via USB – no one is left with a dead phone and no one needs to fight over the charging cable.

Beautiful, Clutter-Free Design: Eliminates ugly cable clutter, an issue that busy families know all too well. Source is meant to be placed in the busiest places of the home, for all to see, admire, and use.

WiFi Updates: Source connects to your WiFi network to allow automatic software updates, ensuring you constantly benefit from software improvements improving charging speed, charging range, and adding compatibility with future devices.

Source is made with “smooth touch materials, laser-etched aluminum, and an anti-slip lining to ensure the Source complements your home.” The new wireless charger is on sale now for $189 direct from Spansive.

If you don’t need wireless charging for four devices at a time and want to spend less than $190, check out our roundup of the best multi-device wireless chargers since AirPower has been canceled.