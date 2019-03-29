Now that AirPower is dead, here are some of the best wireless charger alternatives

In a Friday afternoon announcement, Apple shared today that AirPower is officially dead. The news came as a surprise as support for the special wireless charging mat was found in a recent iOS beta and other evidence was pointing to an imminent release. Now that Apple’s advanced wireless charger is off the table, let’s take a look at some of the best AirPower alternatives you can buy today.

Over the last year, we’ve reviewed a variety of wireless chargers at 9to5Mac that AirPower would have competed with. Notably, none of them offer all the features that AirPower was supposed to, but no company has figured out how to bring all of that functionality to market in one package.

While the following AirPower alternatives all feature some pros and cons, most of them offer the convenience of charging up to three devices at once in a single product and include Qi wireless compatibility. The good news is that all of these likely cost less than what Apple would have charged for AirPower. Let’s take a look:

Nomad

Nomad offers a couple of compelling options. First, the company has its Base Station which sells for $100. It’s a simple dual device pad-style wireless charger with a clean aesthetic. It can charge up to four devices at once with a 7.5W USB port and 18W USB-C port for wired charging. The two Qi chargers offer up to 10W of power. The Base Station offers a sharp look with a leather pad making up the majority of the product.

Nomad also sells the Base Station Apple Watch Edition (reviewed). Here’s what 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin concluded about this option:

I think that even if you don’t care about charging AirPods wirelessly, the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition should still be considered. It’s a great-looking device, works with the Apple Watch in Nightstand mode, and it allows you to charge your iPhone simultaneously in a very well-put-together package. And in the future, if you happen to want to charge your AirPods wirelessly, the option is already there for you thanks to the three coil setup.

The Base Station Apple Watch Edition goes for $139. It doesn’t have the USB and USB-C ports on the back like the standard Base Station. It is also backordered for now until April 30th.

Belkin

Belkin offers a variety of great multi-device chargers. We previously reviewed the Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock and found it to be a solid option. Like the Nomad Base Station, Belkin’s flagship multi-device charger offers wireless charging for iPhone and Apple Watch, with an additional USB port on the rear to charge a third-device.

One benefit here is that your iPhone is propped up with the stand-style wireless charger. However, it won’t be a good fit if you’re looking to wirelessly charge your new AirPods. The Boost Up Special Edition Wireless Charging Dock sells for $160.

Belkin also offers a less expensive option with the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock between $120-$140.

Zens & SliceCharge

Both mostly unknown names, but the companies offer some interesting choices. Zens’ aluminum wireless charger has a sharp look. 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy reviewed the three device wireless charger priced at $100 as well as the SliceCharge 3in1 Wireless Charger which is the most reasonable outside of the budget option below at $59.

Budget options

There are a host of inexpensive Qi wireless chargers that can support three devices at the same time. Just be careful to check out the reviews and know what you’re getting into.

As for a nice budget option that has wireless charging for two devices, LXORY offers its charging pad in white or black for $37. It even has USB-C, Lightning, and micro USB has power options. IBIS makes an almost identical product that is also highly rated on Amazon for $39.

What do you think? With AirPower officially dead, will you go for a more premium wireless charger already available, look for something more affordable, or just stick with what you’ve already got? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

