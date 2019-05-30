Latest Apple Pay deal offers $5 off select Fandango movie ticket purchases

Apple continues its weekly Apple Pay promotions today with an offer for Fandango. This deal gives you $5 off when you buy certain tickets via the Fandango app on iOS or website and check out with Apple Pay.

Through this promotion, you get $5 off when you purchase two or more tickets to see Rocketman, the new Elton John biopic. This deal isn’t quite as generous as past Apple Pay promotions for Fandango. Last year, Apple offered $5 off any ticket purchase from Fandango.

You can use Apple Pay in the Fandango app on iOS or via Apple Pay on the Web. The promo code “ROCKETMAN” is good until June 3rd. Here are the full terms and conditions:

Receive $5 off when you purchase two or more movie tickets to see Rocketman in a single transaction on fandango.com or in the Fandango app. Simply enter the promo code “ROCKETMAN” at checkout, then complete your movie ticket purchase using Apple Pay. Promo code expires on June 3, 2019. Ticket purchase must be made using Apple Pay. Limit one promo code per person.

Apple has been offering Apple Pay discounts through various retailers, services, and restaurants on a weekly basis recently. Last week’s Apple Pay deal offered $1 tacos through Taco Bell, while a deal earlier this month brought a handful of promotions for Mother’s Day.

