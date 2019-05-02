Latest Apple Pay promo takes $15 off 1-800-Flowers orders ahead of Mother’s Day

Ahead of Mother’s Day next weekend, Apple’s weekly Apple Pay promotions have made a return. This time, Apple is offering $15 off at 1-800-Flowers when you shop the “Mother’s Day Collection” and checkout with Apple Pay.

The promotion applies to both the 1-800-Flowers website as well as the app, with Apple Pay being available as a checkout option in both places. The offer is valid from May 2nd through May 10th and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions.

Here are the full terms and conditions for the promo:

Get $15 off special Gift Collection purchases when you use Apple Pay in the 1-800-Flowers app or on 1800Flowers.com. Offer valid May 2, 2019, through May 10, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. ET. Some restrictions and exclusions apply (based on availability or other factors). Terms apply to special Gift Collection and cannot be combined or used with other discounts or promotions.

Apple Pay offered a similar promotion for Mother’s Day last year, so it’s nice to see the offering continue this year. Mother’s Day is on May 12th this year. Head to 1-800-Flowers on the web or download the app from the App Store to lock in these savings.

