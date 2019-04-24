Apple Pay launches in Austria with two supporting banks, more coming soon

As rumored, Apple Pay has indeed launched today in Austria. The supporting banks are Erste Sparkasse and N26, across Maestro, Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards. If you meet this criteria, open the Wallet app on your iPhone and press the Add button to start setting up Apple Pay. You may need to restart your phone to get the Wallet app to refresh.

Apple has announced that additional Austrian Apple Pay partners are ‘coming soon’, including Bank Austria, Boon, Edenred, Revolut and VIMPay.

Once set up, you can use Apple Pay in retail stores with contactless terminals. Just authenticate with Face ID and then place your iPhone on the reader.

If you have an Apple Watch with Apple Pay enabled, double-click the side button to show the Apple Pay interface then hold the watch display near the contactless terminal.

Apple Pay can also be used in apps or on the web. Look for the black and white ‘Pay with Apple Pay’ buttons. This means you can checkout instantly and securely using your fingerprint or face as authentication. If you are on a Mac that does not have an integrated Touch ID sensor, you can still use Apple Pay on the web by authenticating using a nearby iOS device or Watch.

With the addition of Austria, Apple Pay is now live in a total of 33 countries.

