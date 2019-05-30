Ahead of the public launch of Apple TV+ later this year, Apple has hired a former Walt Disney executive to join its video team. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple has hired Disney’s Chiara Cipriani as it ramps up its video efforts.

Cipriani joined Apple earlier this month, serving as the company’s director of video services out of its London offices. Prior to joining Apple this month, Cipriani spent over 10 years at Disney. Most recently, she served as the VP of Disney+ international. Her past roles have included general manager of Disney’s digital direct to consumer business, as well as roles in development and content distribution.

Chiara Cipriani started with Apple as a director of video services earlier this month in London, according to her LinkedIn bio, after about a decade at Disney. She previously was an executive working on the new Disney+ service and had managed DisneyLife, its international predecessor.

Apple and Disney are on track to become major streaming video competitors, with Apple TV+ and Disney+ both launching this fall. Disney+ will be available for $7 per month and include access to nearly all of Disney’s library. Apple TV+ pricing remains unclear, but Apple is building its content library from scratch.

Disney CEO Bob Iger is on Apple’s board of directors and has been since 2011. While some have questioned whether Iger will retain that seat as Disney and Apple become competitors, Iger said last month that he expects to remain on Apple’s board and sees no reason to leave, at least in the near future.

Apple has hired an array of veteran TV executives for its worldwide video team, which is spearheaded by former Sony Television executives Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg. Last month, Apple hired a former A+E executive as its head of docuemtaries. Other notable hires have come from WGN, Channel 4, and more.

