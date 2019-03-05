Disney’s Bob Iger seat on Apple’s board could be at risk as both companies plan to launch video streaming service later this year

Apple’s push into original TV and movies could be a potential problem for Disney CEO Bob Iger as he currently holds a seat on Apple’s board. Both companies are set to launch video streaming services sometime this year.

According to a report from Bloomberg, despite both companies planning to launch video streaming services later this year, Apple has signed several deals with Disney including digital services content licensing agreements. Despite this, Disney’s Iger doesn’t have “a material direct or indirect interest” in those deals.

”They might have to recognize that they will become active competitors in the near future,” said John Coffee, director of the Center on Corporate Governance at Columbia Law School. He suspects both companies have legal advisers looking into whether Iger should remain on Apple’s board.

Disney’s Iger has served on Apple’s board since 2011 and was a close friend of Steve Jobs. Jobs was on Disney’s board up until his passing in 2011. Both Iger and Jobs appeared on stage nearly a decade ago announcing the partnership with iTunes.

Bloomberg says that Iger, Tim Cook, and Apple’s Services chief Eddy Cue were spotted together at the Sun Valley conference.

Iger and Cook have also praised each other, with Cook saying Iger runs Disney like a tech company and Iger complimenting Cook’s leadership.

Apple is reportedly looking to launch its video streaming service alongside its Apple News subscription at an event on March 25. While still officially unannounced, the company is looking to invite high level Hollywood stars to the event.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: