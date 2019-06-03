Apple announces SwiftUI, a modern declarative user interface framework for Apple platforms

Apple surprised the developer crowd with the unveiling of a brand new SwiftUI framework, a modern UI interface coding structure that is built from the ground up to take advantage of Swift.

The new framework uses declarative paradigms to let developers write the same UIs in less code.

SwiftUI enables a realtime UI programming environment inside of Xcode. Developers declare the kind of UI components they want to show in their app’s UI and it appears immediately on the right-hand side of Xcode.

The declarative framework enables many automatic behaviors to be applied automatically, making it easier for developers to adopt features like Dark Mode — without writing additional code.

SwiftUI enables rich interfaces to be built across iOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS.