iOS 13 features three new Animoji and Memoji Stickers

- Jun. 3rd 2019 2:12 pm PT

Apple has added various new configuration options for Memoji and three new Animoji characters: you can now animate an octopus, a cow and a mouse.

Another big tenet of iOS 13 Messages experience is the Memoji Stickers app. This takes your Memoji and Animoji and generates stickers out of each model.

The stickers are rendered in about two dozen different expressions and poses, like crying eyes, ‘mind blown’ or thumbs up. You can then drag these stickers out into the Messages transcript and send them to friends.

