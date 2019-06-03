If you’ve ever wondered how a black MacBook Pro would look, new MacBook Pro clones from Samsung give us a pretty good idea.

Samsung’s new 13-inch and 15-inch Notebook 7 laptops look very familiar indeed …

The Verge said they are ‘so similar that you don’t even need to squint,’ and that’s a fair assessment.

There’s the same ‘solid metal’ construction, with the same bevelled cut-out to make it easy to lift the lid. The chiclet keyboard style with white backlight keycaps on black keys is set into the same bevelled recess – and even has a similar typeface. There’s a Touch ID– sorry, fingerprint sensor on the keyboard. And there’s the same large trackpad.

Granted some of the individual features are common to many laptops today, but it’s the totality of the design which makes it appear to be such a close copy of Apple’s design, especially the 13-inch model.

The 15-inch version deviates somewhat from the look, with the trackpad moved off-centre in a disturbing fashion, and the addition of a numeric keypad.

Running Windows 10, Samsung’s MacBook Pro clones aren’t likely to appeal to any MacBook owners, but one thing might: the black Notebook 7 Force. While my eyes will never be able to unsee the asymmetrical trackpad, it does give a good sense of how look a black MacBook Pro would look.

Samsung claims that the design language is its own, named as ‘solidity.’

Samsung Electronics today announced the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force – two sleek new devices crafted in Samsung’s compact yet delicate “solidity” design with serious speed and power. The slim and portable Notebook 7 includes diamond-cut edges and a near bezel-less display, with enhanced comfort and usability features that make it ideal for everyday use. Built for content creators and consumers who want superior performance from their PC, the Notebook 7 Force comes with next-generation graphics and expandable storage, and offers an immersive viewing experience in a beautiful, solid metal frame […] Both the Notebook 7 and the Notebook 7 Force feature a brand-new, eye-catching design. Despite its solid metal frame, the Notebook 7 Force measures just 17.9mm in thickness, making it durable and light. Alongside the Notebook 7, you can enjoy a truly immersive PC experience, including a distraction-free full HD display, stunning brightness and a wide viewing angle that brings content to life. Both devices also bring sound to life with amazing Dolby Atmos audio that enriches the entertainment and puts you at the heart of the action. The new PCs include enhanced features that make completing tasks and enjoying content a more comfortable experience. A reengineered Lattice keyboard and ultra-wide Precision Touchpad let you effortlessly navigate and multitask with laser accuracy. And the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force allow you to intuitively and securely log in to your device with just a tap of a finger.

Should Apple make a black MacBook Pro? Take our poll, and let us know your reactions to Samsung’s design in the comments.

Apple gave the machine a refresh last month, with a powerful 8-core model with updated butterfly keyboard design. Check out our hands-on.

