TestFlight updated with support for iOS 13 apps and features, more

Apple has updated the TestFlight app on iOS to version 2.3 this afternoon. The new update includes support iOS 13 features and more.

Apple says that today’s TestFlight update enables developers to start testing apps and features unique to iOS 13. The update also includes additional privacy details in the TestFlight app, as well as new localized content and stability improvements and bug fixes.

Here’s the change log for today’s TestFlight update:

Support for apps and features on iOS 13.

Additional privacy information.

Additional localized content.

Stability improvements and bug fixes.

TestFlight is Apple’s platform for allowing developers to test beta versions of iOS, tvOS, and watchOS applications. It’s available as a free download on the App Store.

