Gallery: Here’s the exclusive merchandise developers can purchase at Apple’s WWDC Store

Apple’s yearly pop-up WWDC Store returned to San Jose today with a new wave of exclusive items and neon-themed merchandise for developers to take home as souvenirs. For 2019, Apple has significantly revamped the store’s organization and inventory with a new checkout process and larger product selection than ever before. Here’s a look at what’s available if you’re an attendee.

12" MacBook

In the past, the WWDC Company Store was limited to exclusive clothing and souvenirs. For the first time, developers can now pick up Apple accessories like dongles and chargers without leaving the convention center. Attendees can even grab a pair of AirPods. The nearest Apple Store to WWDC is a congested 5 miles away at Valley Fair, so the convenience will be appreciated.

This year’s t-shirts and hats feature designs matching Apple’s neon banners and website artwork for WWDC. Eight different shirts with mind-blown Animoji are available. Four are also available as sweatshirts. Another design in four different colors features the text “Dub Dub” in a neon script typeface. Short sleeve shirts are $35 each, and sweatshirts are $60. For kids, smaller shirts and onesies are available.

Photos courtesy of Zach Knox. Click any image for a larger version.

The WWDC store also offers hats with either an Apple logo for $40 or mind blown mushroom cloud for $35. Branded water bottles like those sold at Apple Infinite Loop are $35.

As we previously reported, Apple set up a self-checkout system for this year’s WWDC Store that uses the Apple Store app for quick Scan and Buy purchasing. The system had the potential to dramatically shorten the extended lines that accompany the store each year. While store items do indeed feature scannable barcodes that register in the app, store visitors report that they are not permitted to self-check since store inventory must be requested from an employee.

If you’re attending WWDC and want to pick up some merchandise, the store is open from Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00 A.M until 6:00 P.M., and Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

