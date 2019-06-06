Final Fantasy soundtracks are now available to stream on both Apple Music and Spotify …

NordVPN

Engadget notes that developer Square Enix didn’t give any advance notice that it was doing it, or explain why, but speculates that it may be a promotional push for a couple of upcoming new games in the franchise.

You can just fire up the services’ apps to enjoy music — by Nobuo Uematsu and the series’ other composers, including Masashi Hamauzu, Hitoshi Sakimoto and Yoko Shimomura — from the first entry of the franchise to the latest. Based on what we can see, the collection even includes remixes, music from sequels like FFX-2 and spinoffs like Dissidia and Tactics, as well as the soundtrack of The Spirits Within movie. On Apple Music, you’ll also find soundtracks for the remakes of FFI to FFIV. Square Enix didn’t say why it suddenly dropped the soundtrack collection, but as TechCrunch noted, it could be part of the company’s efforts to drum up interest in the upcoming Final Fantasy VII – A Symphonic Reunion concert or in the long-delayed FFVII remake that’s making an appearance at E3 next week.

TechCrunch spotted a few missing ones, and an issue that could make finding your favorites a little challenging.

No X-2, unfortunately for the few who liked that one (usually very intensely), and a few of the other non-main entries (like Tactics Advance and A2) are missing right now but perhaps only late to arrive […] I’ve listened to a few tracks and it all seems legit. The only thing is that many of the titles are in Japanese — so it might be difficult to pick out your favorite character’s theme or what have you if you don’t, you know, speak that language.

You also need to be careful in how you search for Final Fantasy soundtracks on Apple Music and Spotify, searching specifically for ‘Final Fantasy original soundtrack,’ otherwise you’ll get some random results in the mix (especially on Spotify, with its shared fan playlists).

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: