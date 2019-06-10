Beats debuts punchy Solo 3 Wireless ‘Club Collection’ in collaboration with fashion and beauty show NAYVA

Apple has unveiled a new bold lineup of its Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones today with the Club Collection. The new options are arriving along with a partnership with the fashion and beauty show NAYVA which will use the headphones as inspiration in an upcoming episode.

Apple announced the new Beats Solo 3 Wireless Club Collection in a press release today:

Today, Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) introduces The Club Collection, a bold and vivid edition of its Solo3 Wireless product line. Inspired by your tribe—those who celebrate your voice—the collection features four new stylish colors: red, yellow, white and navy.

The collaboration with NAYVA will see the show’s stars use the new Solo 3 wireless headphones to “curate unique, streetwear-inspired looks.”

Coinciding with the release, Beats partnered with Kyra TV’s NAYVA, a female-led fashion and beauty show hosted by four of YouTube’s next generation of content creators, to create a full-length episode centered around a styling challenge. Through expression of individual spirit and experimentation with the latest trends, each of the girls embody the energy of the new Beats collection: If it makes you happy, wear it. Throughout the episode, the girls curate unique, streetwear-inspired looks while incorporating the new colorways from The Club Collection. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 18th on Kyra TV’s YouTube channel.

The new Club Collection offers the Solo 3 Wireless headphones in four bold colors including red, navy, white, and yellow. Each of the new models has two-tone color accents in addition to the primary color.

The Club Collection is available now from Apple at its online store for $200. Official availability at Apple’s retail stores begins on June 12th, although we’re already seeing in-store stock showing as available.

More colors are available for the Solo 3 Wireless headphones from Apple’s Amazon storefront.

