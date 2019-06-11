Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes 9.7-inch iPad deals, Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 at $60 off, and TP-Link Mesh Router system for $100. Head below for more.

9.7-inch iPad deals at Amazon take $101 off

We’ve spotted a handful of 9.7-inch iPad deals at Amazon today, with up to $101 off various models including Wi-Fi and LTE configurations. Prices start at $249 with free shipping. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Put your savings to work and grab a new case. This option from JETech starts at $11 and comes in a wide range of colors to match your style.

Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 discounted at Macy’s

In case you missed yesterday’s notable Apple Watch Series 4 offer, we’re now seeing $60 off all of the Nike-branded versions at Macy’s. The latest Apple Watch sports an upgraded display that is 30% larger than the previous generation model. Inside you’ll find a speaker that is also significantly improved, along with heart sensors and the new S4 64-bit dual-core processor. With built-in fitness tracking, this is a great way to monitor your calories burned and activity throughout the day. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra Watch band. There are plenty of options out there and you’ll find a wide range of styles in our roundup of the best third-party bands for even more looks.

TP-Link’s 802.11ac Mesh Router is under $100

Mesh routers are all the rage right now, and TP-Link’s top-rated 802.11ac option is currently on sale for under $100 at B&H. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $170. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is as fully-featured as mesh Wi-Fi systems come these days. It blankets your home in over 5,500 square feet of dual-band 1,300Mbps network speeds, touts enhanced multi-user connection technology and more.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from WIPLabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or Macbook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

