iMovie for iOS updated with new green screen effect, 80 fresh soundtracks, more

- Jun. 11th 2019 10:53 am PT

Apple has released an update for iMovie for iOS today with a new green screen effect, 80 new soundtracks, improved still image support, and more.

The latest version of iMovie for iOS comes with a host of new updates and changes. Highlights include the new green screen effect and the ability to adjust it with a 4-point mask and strength slider.

The update also brings improved support for still images, 80 new soundtracks to choose from, ClassKit support, and more.

Here are the full release notes:

  • Transform your video with the new green screen effect that lets you instantly remove the background of clips shot in front of a green or blue screen
  • Adjust the green screen effect with a 4-point mask and strength slider
  • Choose from 80 new soundtracks in genres including pop, chill, and sentimental that automatically adjust to match the length of your movie
  • Drop in still images with transparent backgrounds to use as logos or custom graphics on top of your video
  • Add photos as overlays to create picture-in-picture and split-screen effects
  • Choose to hide the border that surrounds picture-in-picture and split-screen effects
  • Instantly return to the edit screen of your project when switching back to iMovie from other applications
  • ClassKit support lets students deliver video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app
  • For users with videos in iMovie Theater, the Theater window is now accessible from the ••• menu at the bottom of the Projects screen
  • Sharing to iMovie Theater is no longer supported; save your movies and trailers to iCloud Photos to watch them on other devices including Apple TV
  • Resolves an issue that could lead to a black viewer when previewing your video fullscreen on an external display

iMovie for iPhone and iPad is a free download from the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

IMovie

IMovie

About the Author

