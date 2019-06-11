iMovie for iOS updated with new green screen effect, 80 fresh soundtracks, more

Apple has released an update for iMovie for iOS today with a new green screen effect, 80 new soundtracks, improved still image support, and more.

The latest version of iMovie for iOS comes with a host of new updates and changes. Highlights include the new green screen effect and the ability to adjust it with a 4-point mask and strength slider.

The update also brings improved support for still images, 80 new soundtracks to choose from, ClassKit support, and more.

Here are the full release notes:

Transform your video with the new green screen effect that lets you instantly remove the background of clips shot in front of a green or blue screen

Adjust the green screen effect with a 4-point mask and strength slider

Choose from 80 new soundtracks in genres including pop, chill, and sentimental that automatically adjust to match the length of your movie

Drop in still images with transparent backgrounds to use as logos or custom graphics on top of your video

Add photos as overlays to create picture-in-picture and split-screen effects

Choose to hide the border that surrounds picture-in-picture and split-screen effects

Instantly return to the edit screen of your project when switching back to iMovie from other applications

ClassKit support lets students deliver video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app

For users with videos in iMovie Theater, the Theater window is now accessible from the ••• menu at the bottom of the Projects screen

Sharing to iMovie Theater is no longer supported; save your movies and trailers to iCloud Photos to watch them on other devices including Apple TV

Resolves an issue that could lead to a black viewer when previewing your video fullscreen on an external display

iMovie for iPhone and iPad is a free download from the App Store.

