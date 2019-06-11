iMovie for iOS updated with new green screen effect, 80 fresh soundtracks, more

Apple has released an update for iMovie for iOS today with a new green screen effect, 80 new soundtracks, improved still image support, and more.
The latest version of iMovie for iOS comes with a host of new updates and changes. Highlights include the new green screen effect and the ability to adjust it with a 4-point mask and strength slider.
The update also brings improved support for still images, 80 new soundtracks to choose from, ClassKit support, and more.
Here are the full release notes:
- Transform your video with the new green screen effect that lets you instantly remove the background of clips shot in front of a green or blue screen
- Adjust the green screen effect with a 4-point mask and strength slider
- Choose from 80 new soundtracks in genres including pop, chill, and sentimental that automatically adjust to match the length of your movie
- Drop in still images with transparent backgrounds to use as logos or custom graphics on top of your video
- Add photos as overlays to create picture-in-picture and split-screen effects
- Choose to hide the border that surrounds picture-in-picture and split-screen effects
- Instantly return to the edit screen of your project when switching back to iMovie from other applications
- ClassKit support lets students deliver video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app
- For users with videos in iMovie Theater, the Theater window is now accessible from the ••• menu at the bottom of the Projects screen
- Sharing to iMovie Theater is no longer supported; save your movies and trailers to iCloud Photos to watch them on other devices including Apple TV
- Resolves an issue that could lead to a black viewer when previewing your video fullscreen on an external display
iMovie for iPhone and iPad is a free download from the App Store.
