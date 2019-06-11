Back at CES in January, Belkin teased a handful of new Wemo smart home accessories launching this year – including the 3-Way Smart Light Switch. Starting today, the 3-Way Switch is available to order, while it’s launching in Apple stores next week.

Belkin explains that the Wemo 3-Way Smart Light Switch can control nearly anything that a traditional light switch can, including recessed lighting, ceiling fans, porch lights, and more. Most smart light switches are generally only able to control a single fixture or outlet, but the 3-Way design of Wemo’s new offering fixes that problem.

Furthermore, Wemo’s Switch doesn’t require a standalone hub like other smart home platforms do, lowering the barrier of entry for new smart home users. You also only need one Smart Light Switch per 3-way circuit, making this an economical option for turning traditional lighting into smart lighting.

The Wemo 3-Way Smart Light Switch can replace traditional 3-way switches commonly found in hallways or stairwells, where two switches control the same light. This smart light switch connects to your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights – with no subscription or hub required. Now compatible with 3-way light configurations, the Smart Light Switch can be installed almost anywhere. It can control nearly anything that a traditional light switch can and only requires one Smart Light Switch per 3-way circuit.

The Belkin 3-Way Switch integrates with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, as well as IFTTT for creating automated recipes. As far as installation goes, a neutral wire is required while Belkin notes that the with works with most single/double/multi-switch rocker-style plates, but not metal face plates.

The Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way is available now on Amazon for $49.99. Belkin says that it will also be available in Apple Stores next week.