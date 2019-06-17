Nintendo announced today that Dr. Mario World will launch for iOS and Android on July 10th. The game was first announced in January, with Nintendo touting that “action puzzle” game would be released globally during the summer of 2019.

Dr. Mario World for mobile is based on the 1990 puzzle game Dr. Mario and allows players to match various different colored capsules with viruses and watch them disappear.

Match capsules with viruses and watch them disappear! Simply match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally to clear them.

Luckily, Dr. Mario and friends have virus-busting skills, and you can use leftover half-capsules to strategically zero in on especially meddlesome viruses.

Take your time, because each puzzling configuration of viruses must be cleared using a limited number of capsules. Keep calm to plan your approach, and you’ll rid Dr. Mario’s world of viruses in no time!

There’s a social component to Dr. Mario World, too. You can send and receive stamina-giving hearts, as well as play one-on-one showdowns with other people, and increase your online tier standings through one-on-one online victories.

You can ore-register for Dr. Mario World on the App Store today. The game is free to download with optional in-app purchases. Nintendo notes that persistent internet access is required, meaning you can’t play Dr. Mario World while offline. It’s designed for both iPhone and iPad.

You can learn more about Dr. Mario World on Nintendo’s website and watch a promo video below. Do you plan on playing Dr. Mario World when it’s released? Let us know down in the comments.

