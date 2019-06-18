Cardhop contacts fixer adds multiple business cards, Gravatar pictures, new sticker pack, more

Flexibits brought its excellent contact manager Cardhop from the Mac to iOS earlier this year, and today both versions of the Fantastical maker’s actionable contacts app are being updated with all-new features. Cardhop for iOS expands on the awesome business card feature introduced in version 1.0 plus much more including a fun sticker pack in Messages, and Cardhop for Mac picks up new templates for managing smart groups and more.

Cardhop 1.1 for iPhone and iPad now lets you create multiple business cards, expanding the clever feature that debuted in March. Cardhop business cards let you display or share your contact information with others without sending your entire contact card with personal details you don’t want to share. Now Cardhop lets you create multiple business cards for different businesses or different versions depending on what you want to share with your new contact. If you use Cardhop on the iPhone and iPad (or multiple iPhones and iPads), business card settings now auto-sync over iCloud too.

The updated iOS app also supports creating custom templates with set fields and labels when creating new contacts if you typically save certain details. Cardhop 1.1 for iOS also supports new smart group templates that auto-update using frequently searched queries. The new version also sneaks in Gravatar support for automatically finding contact photos by email using the popular avatar service, and plenty of clever iMessage stickers for communicating just the right message.

Cardhop 1.3 for Mac is also out today and introduces new templates for creating smart groups as well as group message sending support with natural language input. Check out the full release notes for Cardhop for iOS and Mac below:

Cardhop for iOS 1.1: – Template settings to customize fields and labels for new contacts – Smart group templates: Create smart groups that automatically update based on common contact searches – Multiple business cards: create separate business cards for different situations – Business card settings automatically sync between devices using iCloud – Stickers! Express yourself in iMessage with Cardhop’s sticker pack – Gravatar support to automatically find contact photos by email when adding or editing contacts – Support for sending messages to groups with the parser (e.g. message /friends Hey guys) – Setting to show nicknames in contact lists – Sort and group contacts by company, email domain, country, state, city, or ZIP – Added option to import directory contacts as regular contacts – Added action to send Threema messages – Added YouTube social profile label – Custom property labels can now be reused when editing other contacts – Various fixes and improvements

Cardhop for Mac 1.3:

– Preference to show nicknames in contact lists

– Support for sending messages to groups with the parser (e.g. message /friends Hey guys)

– New templates when adding new smart groups to make it easier to quickly add new smart groups

– Various fixes and improvements

Also check out my pal David Sparks‘ video walkthrough of new features in the latest Cardhop updates:

The latest version of Cardhop for iOS and Mac are free updates for existing customers. Cardhop for iPhone and iPad is just $3.99 on the App Store, and Cardhop for Mac is available for $19.99 on the Mac App Store or directly from Flexibits.com after a 21-day free trial.

