Tim Cook’s Glassdoor rating, measuring Apple employee satisfaction with his performance, has continued its slide, but he is one of only two CEOs to remain in the top 100 for all seven years.

Glassdoor ranks CEOs based on employee reviews of what a company is like to work for, with one question specifically asking them to rate the company’s chief exec …

Tim Cook’s Glassdoor ratings to date

Tim Cook was the highest rated chief exec on the list back in 2012, with an approval rating of 97% – even higher than Steve Jobs’ 95% the previous year.

His journey since then has been a mixed one, falling to #18 in 2013, holding steady in 2014, climbing to #10 in 2015 and #8 in 2016. That rising trend ended in 2017, with a slide down to #53 based on an approval rating of 93%, and only just remained in the top 100 last year at 96th place.

2019 Glassdoor ranking

This year’s Top CEOs ranking puts Cook at #69, with a 93% approval rating.

If this doesn’t sound too impressive, Glassdoor stresses that any spot in the top 100 is a real achievement, given typical CEO satisfaction ratings of just 69%.

“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. “Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”

Cook was also one of one two CEOs to have made the top 100 in every single year the survey has been run, sharing the honor, somewhat surprisingly, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The tech industry as a whole does well, account for 27 places in the list, ahead of healthcare with 12 and manufacturing at 8. You can see the full tech industry rankings below.

All Glassdoor employee reviews are anonymous, but the company says that it takes steps to ensure the ‘quantity, quality and consistency’ of reviews. More details on the methodology can be found here.

Back in December, Apple and Google were the only two companies to make Glassdoor’s ‘Best Places to Work‘ list for 11 straight years.

