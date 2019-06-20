Looking to start practicing yoga? Or maybe you’re an experienced yogi but want to start enhancing your sessions with your Apple devices? Follow along for the best yoga apps for Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Notably, Apple is celebrating International Yoga Day with a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge and award tomorrow, June 21st.

There are a variety of ways to get started or get more out of your yoga practice with your Apple devices. From tracking your sessions to learning new postures and more, let’s take a look at some of the best yoga apps across Apple’s ecosystem.

Best yoga apps for Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Apple Watch Workout app

Starting with watchOS 5, Apple Watch gained native tracking for yoga in the first-party Workout app. Users can set a yoga workout goal based on time or calories or track a yoga session with an open goal.

This is a handy way to track yoga workouts if you’re attending a session in person, but of course can also be used alongside guided workouts on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and more.

You can track a yoga workout with an Apple Watch running watchOS 5 or later by asking Siri to “start a yoga workout” which will use an open goal. Alternately, head to the Workout app on your Apple Watch and choose Yoga. Tap the … to change to a calorie-based or time-based goal.

Asana Rebel

Asana Rebel offers an app for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It features some content for free with a paid subscription unlocking all of the programs and content. You can also make use of a free trial.

One app to help you reach all your health and fitness goals From losing weight to building strength, from high intensity workouts to moving meditations: each piece of Asana Rebel is meant to fit every goal into your lifestyle. Exercise anytime, anywhere Be your own gym: work out on your lunch breaks, in hotel rooms, late at night. Explore a world of yoga-inspired programs you can squeeze into the busiest schedules.

As an alternative to the first-party Workout app, you can use the Asana Rebel Apple Watch app to record yoga sessions which syncs with Apple Health. Asana Rebel has an average of 4.6/5 stars from over 25,000 ratings.

Download Asana Rebel for free from the App Store.

Yoga Studio: Mind & Body

As the name suggests, Yoga Studio: Mind & Body is both a yoga and meditation focused app with over 130 videos covering a wide variety of collections. The app is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Features include ready-made yoga classes, the option to create your own classes, guided meditations, yoga pose library, and much more. Yoga Studio: Mind & Body offers a free 7-day trial, with subscriptions starting $3.

Beautifully instructed beginner, intermediate and advanced HD video yoga classes as well as guided audio meditations and free pose reference guide.

Yoga Studio: Mind & Body is a free download from the App Store and has a 4.3/5 average rating from almost 10,000 users.

Daily Yoga

Daily Yoga is another rich app that offers support for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. There is a lot of available content for all levels.

Daily Yoga offers 500+ asanas, 200+ guided classes of yoga, pilates, meditation, 50+ workout plans, plus 10+ top coaches’ workshops that suit yogis from beginner to advanced. Not only helps you stay with yoga every day, but also provides health benefits for both your mind and body.

The Daily Yoga Apple Watch app integrates with Apple Health as it records sessions. There is a free trial available with subscriptions required to access all the content.

Daily Yoga is a free download and has a notably high average rating of 4.8/5 stars from almost 50,000 users.

YouTube

If you’re looking for an easy way to get started or explore yoga more for free, YouTube is a great resource with apps available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Give a shot to searching YouTube with something like “yoga for runners” or “yoga for beginners.”

Also check out some of these popular yoga channels:

YouTube pairs great with using the native yoga workout tracking with Apple Watch. If you don’t already have it on your Apple devices, YouTube is a free download from the App Store.

