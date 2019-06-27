9to5Mac Happy Hour 231: Public betas hit, MacBook Pro rumors, iOS 13 Home app design

This week Benjamin and Mayo discuss the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors plus speculation about future MacBook Airs and more, Apple’s surprise release of iOS 13 beta ahead of July, our thoughts on Dark Mode and other top features, new design changes in the Home app (for better or worse), the new Apple News election hub, Apple’s latest response to Spotify’s complaints, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by ZUGU CASE: Get the new Muse Case for iPad mini(or iPad Pro) on Amazon and enter the iPad mini giveaway now.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- New 16-inch MacBook Pro rumored to launch in fall with 3072×1920 display, spec bump refresh for MacBook Air
- 9to5Rewards: Enter to win Apple’s new iPad mini [Giveaway]
- Apple releases first public beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13
- LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR
- Hands-on with Satechi’s new HomeKit Dual Smart Outlet
- Apple News launches Democratic candidate guide for the 2020 presidential campaign
- Apple puts Spotify’s App Store complaint in perspective, says it only earns revenue from 0.5% of users
- 9to5Mac Watch Time: A new podcast exploring the impact of Apple Watch — coming soon
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!