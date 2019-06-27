Apple names Sabih Khan SVP of Operations as Jeff Williams adds new design responsibilities

Following the news that Jony Ive is leaving Apple this year, Apple has also announced that Sabih Khan has been named to its executive team. Khan will serve as Apple’s senior vice president of operations.

In a press release, Apple said that Khan will be in charge of its global supply chain:

In his new role, Khan will be in charge of Apple’s global supply chain, ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfillment functions, as well as Apple’s supplier responsibility programs that protect and educate workers at production facilities around the world.

Khan will report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. Williams says that Khan is the most talented operations executive on the planet:

“I’ve been privileged to work with Sabih for more than 20 years, and you won’t find a more talented operations executive anywhere on the planet,” said Williams. “He is a world-class leader and collaborator, and I have no doubt that he will be the best leader of the Ops team in Apple’s history.”

The news comes following Apple’s announcement that Jony Ive will depart Apple this year to form his own design company, LoveFrom. While Apple will be a client of LoveFrom, Ive will not be an Apple employee.

Williams will oversee Apple’s design team following the change, hence why Khan is being promoted to a bigger operations role and likely taking some of Williams’ responsibilities. “Williams has led the development of Apple Watch since its inception and will spend more of his time working with the design team in their studio,” Apple says.

Apple’s full press release is below: