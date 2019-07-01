Need to find the serial number of your iPhone? Read along for how to locate it in a few simple steps.

Back in 2011 and earlier, Apple used to print the serial number of an iPhone on the SIM tray of the device with other details printed on the back of the smartphone. With modern iPhones, all text has been removed from the back of the device and lives digitally in settings (IMEI numbers can still be found on SIM trays but not serial numbers).

How to find the serial number on your iPhone

Open Settings and tap General Choose About Look for your iPhone serial number just below the model number

If you happen to have an iPhone 4s or earlier you can look on the SIM tray for your serial number. Another option to find your serial number is to look at the back of the original box if you have it.

Here’s how these steps look:

If you’re still not able to find your serial number, try contacting Apple support to see if they can help out.

Interesting enough, the original iPhone was the only model to have the serial number printed on the back of the device.

