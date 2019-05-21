Are you having issues with the backlight on your 13-inch MacBook Pro display? You may be eligible for a free repair with Apple’s Display Backlight Service Program. Read on below for more…

If you have a 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2016 and you’re having display backlight issues, follow along with the steps below to look into a free repair. Here are the symptoms to look out for:

Display backlight continuously or intermittently shows vertical bright areas along the entire bottom of the screen

Display backlight stops working completely

Apple’s Display Backlight Service Program covers affected MacBook Pro notebooks for four years from the date of purchase.

How to check if your MacBook Pro is eligible for a free display backlight repair

If you’re not sure, confirm you have a 13-inch 2016 MacBook Pro ( → About this Mac) Has your display backlight stopped working or intermittently shows bright areas along the bottom of the screen? Get in touch with Apple Support to start the repair process

More details on the Display Backlight Service Program:

Please choose one of the options below for service. Your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. To prepare your unit for service, please backup your data. Note: If your MacBook Pro has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair. Additional Information This worldwide Apple program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of your MacBook Pro. If you believe your MacBook Pro was affected by this issue, and you paid to have your display repaired, you can contact Apple about a refund.

