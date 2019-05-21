How to check if your MacBook Pro is eligible for a free display backlight repair

- May. 21st 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Are you having issues with the backlight on your 13-inch MacBook Pro display? You may be eligible for a free repair with Apple’s Display Backlight Service Program. Read on below for more…

If you have a 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2016 and you’re having display backlight issues, follow along with the steps below to look into a free repair. Here are the symptoms to look out for:

  • Display backlight continuously or intermittently shows vertical bright areas along the entire bottom of the screen
  • Display backlight stops working completely

Apple’s Display Backlight Service Program covers affected MacBook Pro notebooks for four years from the date of purchase.

How to check if your MacBook Pro is eligible for a free display backlight repair

  1. If you’re not sure, confirm you have a 13-inch 2016 MacBook Pro ( → About this Mac)
  2. Has your display backlight stopped working or intermittently shows bright areas along the bottom of the screen?
  3. Get in touch with Apple Support to start the repair process

More details on the Display Backlight Service Program:

Please choose one of the options below for service. Your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

To prepare your unit for service, please backup your data.

Note: If your MacBook Pro has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.

Additional Information

This worldwide Apple program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of your MacBook Pro.

If you believe your MacBook Pro was affected by this issue, and you paid to have your display repaired, you can contact Apple about a refund.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 15-inch screen sizes. Each model includes 2-4 USB-C ports for charging, accessories, and data transfer. Higher end models also include the Touch Bar.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.