If you’ve got an Apple Cash balance you’d like to transfer to your debit card or bank there are a few things to know. Let’s look at how much money you can transfer as well as how much the Instant Transfer option costs.
Apple Cash is a great way to send person to person payments and can also be used as payment in physical stores, online, and in apps that accept Apple Pay. However, if you want to transfer your Apple Cash to your bank or debit card, here are the limits.
Apple Cash: How much money can you transfer to your bank or debit card
- The minimum Apple Cash limit for transfers is $1 (or the full balance if it’s under $1)
- The maximum Apple Cash limit for transfers is $10,000 in a single transaction
- The maximum limit in a seven-day period for transfers to a bank is $20,000
- If you use the Instant Transfer option, Apple charges a 1% fee (minimum fee of $0.25 and a maximum fee of $10)
Read more about Apple Cash limits and details on Apple’s support document here.
