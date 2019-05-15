How to check if your iPhone 7 is eligible for Apple’s ‘No Service’ repair program

Do you find your iPhone 7 showing “No Service” even when others around you aren’t having any trouble? Read on for how to check if your iPhone 7 is eligible for Apple’s “No Service” issues repair program.

Some iPhone 7 devices suffer from an issue where “No Service” will appear in areas where cellular service is actually available. Apple has set up a service program to repair eligible affected devices free of charge.

The program is in effect for customers for three years from the date of purchase for iPhone 7. If you think you’ve already paid for a repair on an eligible affected device, you may be able to get a refund by contacting Apple Support.

How to check if your iPhone 7 is eligible for Apple’s ‘No Service’ program

If you’re not sure, confirm you have an iPhone 7 (Settings → General → About → Model Name) Check if you have an affected model number: A1660, A1779, or A1780 (on the back of your iPhone or tap Model Number in Settings → General → About → Model Number) If you find your iPhone showing “No Service” even where cellular service is available, it may be covered for a free repair Get in touch with Apple Support

More details on Apple’s iPhone 7 “No Service” issue repair program:

Note: Wireless carrier partners are not participating in this program. Before service, backup your iPhone to iTunes or iCloud. Learn more about preparing your iPhone for service. If your iPhone 7 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair. Additional information Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. This Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 7. The program covers affected iPhone 7 devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Apple also notes that all iPhone 7 devices with this issue will be sent to a repair center for to be fixed (not done in Apple Stores).

