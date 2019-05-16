No matter if you’re just getting going with Apple Cash and sending and receiving money with iMessage or have been using it for a while, read on for how much you can send and receive with Apple’s person to person payment solution.

Apple Cash (previously Apple Pay Cash) is a convenient way to send and receive money as well as make purchases in physical stores, online, and in apps that support Apple Pay.

When it comes to sending and receiving money there are some limits, but Apple Cash is pretty flexible even for large amounts. If you haven’t set up Apple Cash yet, you can follow along with the tutorial below for a detailed walkthrough.

Apple Cash: How much can you send and receive?

The per-message minimum for sending and receiving Apple Cash is $1 The per-message limit on sending and receiving is $10,000 The seven-day limit for sending and receiving is also $10,000

Apple also notes that other limits may be applied by your financial institution. Read more about Apple Cash on the official support document here.

