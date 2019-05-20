Apple Cash: How to require manual acceptance for payments

- May. 20th 2019 12:00 am PT

Do you receive payments with Apple Cash on your iPhone or iPad but want to change it to require you to manually accept payments? Read on below…

When receiving payments from others in iMessage via Apple Cash you can do so automatically or manually. Setting Apple Cash payments to manual acceptance may offer peace of mind if you would like to verify incoming payments before they are deposited into your bank account.

Apple Cash: How to require manual acceptance for payments

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone
  2. Swipe down and tap Wallet & Apple Pay
  3. Choose Apple Cash
  4. Under ‘Accepting Payments’ tap Manually Accept Payments

Here’s how the process looks:

Apple Cash manually accept payments

Read more about Apple Cash on Apple’s support document here.

