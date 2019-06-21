Do you have a 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro? Follow along for how to check if your MacBook Pro is affected by the battery recall that Apple just announced.
Apple shared that some of its MacBook Pro batteries suffer from a fire safety risk. Specifically, it’s the Mid-2015 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro that was sold between 2015-2017.
Apple has determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number.
How to check if your MacBook Pro is affected by the battery recall
- If you’re not sure, confirm you have a 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro from Mid 2015 ( → About This Mac)
- Copy your Mac’s serial number (also → About This Mac)
- Head to Apple’s MacBook Pro battery recall page
- Enter your serial number
- If your machine is affected, Apple says to stop using it and reach out for support
Keep in mind if you need your battery replaced, it may take up to two weeks and will be sent out for service in all cases. Apple says that no other MacBook models are affected besides Mid 2015 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro notebooks.
More information about the MacBook Pro battery recall program:
Replacement Process
Choose one of the service options below to have your battery replaced. In all cases, your device will be sent to an Apple Repair Center for service. Your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Service may take 1-2 weeks.
- Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
- Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.
- Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.
To prepare your MacBook Pro for service, please back up your data.
This program is for battery replacement only. Please contact Apple Support and speak with an Advisor if you would like to arrange paid service for any additional issue.
Another service program that Apple updated last month was for the butterfly keyboards on a range of MacBook and MacBook Pro models from 2015-2019. Read more about that below.
