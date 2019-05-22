How to print contact info to envelopes, lists, and labels on Mac

- May. 22nd 2019 12:00 am PT

0

If you’re working on planning an event like a wedding, party, or something similar it’s handy to be able to print out addresses and other contact info to lists, labels, and envelopes. Read on for how to print from the Contacts app on Mac.

There are a variety of printing options with macOS. Follow along below as we’ll cover how to print contacts to lists, labels, and envelopes. Further down we’ll take a detailed look at the process with images.

How to print contact info to envelopes, lists, and labels on Mac

  1. Open the Contacts app on your Mac
  2. Select the contacts you’d like to print (keyboard shortcut command + A will select all, otherwise you can hold the command key and click to select specific contacts)
  3. On your keyboard press command + P or click File → Print…
  4. In the middle of the print dialog box you can click the drop-down next to Style to choose between lists, labels, and envelopes
  5. When you’re all set, click Print in the bottom right corner

Here’s how these steps look:

Select the contacts you’d like to print.

Now use the keyboard shortcut command + P or click File → Print.

print contacts screen Mac

Click the drop-down option next to “Style” to switch from the various formats.

You can also customize the layout options as needed by clicking the drop-down next to “Layouts” as shown above and below.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

HP Memorial Day Sale

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.