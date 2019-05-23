Do you find your iPhone battery running out of power quickly? Read on for how to tell which apps are draining your iPhone battery the most.

While it’s inevitable that batteries will retain less of a charge as they age, there are some steps you can take to keep your iPhone powered on for longer with more efficient use.

How to tell which apps are draining your iPhone battery

Open Settings and swipe down to tap on Battery You can choose to view battery stats from the last 24 hours or last 10 days Swipe down to view battery usage by app

Here’s how the process looks:

Once in Battery settings, choose if you’d like to see your last 24 hours of usage or the last 10 days.

As shown above, you’ll see the apps listed by battery usage. If you tap “Show Activity” or the percentage next to an app you’ll get a breakdown of how much time was spent in each app.

If you can adjust the time you’re spending in the top few apps that are draining your iPhone battery the most, your iPhone should last longer on a charge. You can also make use of the iOS feature, Low Power Mode, which reduces your device’s background activity. You can turn that on at the top of Battery settings or in Control Center.

Alternatively, you can pick up a highly-rated portable power bank for as little as $18 or use a battery case to help keep your iPhone juiced up. Or if your battery is really performing poorly, you can reach out to Apple about a battery replacement if you’re not ready to buy a new iPhone yet.

