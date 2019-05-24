How to invert the display colors on your Mac

Want to invert the display colors on your Mac? Read on for three ways to turn on this accessibility feature.

Inverting the colors of your display offers greater visibility to some users, particularly with low or impaired vision. However, you may also want to use inverted colors for a variety of other reasons as well, like viewing webpages with a dark theme.

How to invert the display colors on your Mac

Siri

  1. Activate Siri by either clicking the icon in the top right corner of the menu bar, tapping the Siri icon on MacBook Pro machines with a Touch Bar or using “Hey Siri” on compatible Macs
  2. Say a command like “invert the color of my display”

invert display color with Siri on Mac

Keyboard shortcut

  1. Use the keyboard shortcut command + option + control + 8
  2. If it doesn’t work, go to System Preferences → Keyboard → Shortcuts → Accessibility → Invert Colors and check the box next to it
  3. You should be all set to use the keyboard shortcut now

Manually

  1. You can also turn the feature on and off manually by heading to System Preferences → Accessibility → Display → Invert Colors

Read more about accessibility shortcuts on Mac at Apple’s support document here.

