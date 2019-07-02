PSA: Fitbit iOS app crashing almost immediately after opening for some users

- Jul. 2nd 2019 11:35 am PT

Fitbit users have taken to social media today to share about a problem with the iOS app. After trying to open it on iPhone, some users are seeing the app crash in a matter of seconds.

One user report noted the crashing issue and mentioned she didn’t want to delete and reinstall the app at the risk of losing data that hadn’t been synchronized yet. Another person responded that they are still seeing their Fitbit watch working during the iOS app downtime, but was also seeing the crashing.

At this point, Fitbit hasn’t acknowledged the problem, but it is likely aware of it with how many users are tagging the company about the issue.

Hopefully, Fitbit will be able to resolve the issue quickly. Are you seeing the Fitbit app crash on your iPhone as well, let us know in the comments below!

