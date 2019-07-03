9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 1: The Apple Watch warm up

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

In our very first episode, Zac talks to 9to5Mac author and Happy Hour podcast co-host Benjamin Mayo about how they both use the Apple Watch for work to working out, upcoming and long term fitness goals with the Apple Watch, and much more.

9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our first episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks from July through September.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/06/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-06-29-2019.mp3

Watch Time Stories: Apple Watch — from work to working out

