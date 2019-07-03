Moment is bringing a new slow shutter mode to its Pro Camera iOS app to allow users to get creative with long exposure shots in a variety of ways. The new mode will save long exposures as Live Photos with options to export them as stills or short videos.

The slow shutter mode can be used manually or with pre-set exposure times as well as dialing it in for motion or light trails. Here’s how Moment describes the new long exposure options that have been integrated into its Pro Camera iOS app:

We’re adding a more traditional form of long exposure where you set the phone, open the shutter, and close it when you are done. We use image stacking and blending so your shot stays properly exposed, but delivers either Motion or Light Trails. You can shoot with pre selected times or use the Bulb setting to leave your shutter open as long as you want. All of your shots save as a Live Photo to replay them, post a photo, or export a short video.

Slow shutter mode highlights:

Motion Blur – give moving subjects a smooth motion in your shots or hold the shutter open long enough that the moving people in your scene have moved on.

– give moving subjects a smooth motion in your shots or hold the shutter open long enough that the moving people in your scene have moved on. Light Trails – make your night shots more interesting by turning passing lights into colorful streaks.

– make your night shots more interesting by turning passing lights into colorful streaks. Live Photos – your slow shutter shots are saved natively as a Live Photo where you can replay the scene, share it as a single photo, or export it as a short video.

Moment is also running a promotion for new users who buy the Pro Camera app by offering 15% off gear from its website where it carries its own products like external lenses, cases, as well as gear from over 20 other companies.

Moment Pro Camera is available in the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch for $6. Check out the video below for a detailed look at the new slow shutter mode.

