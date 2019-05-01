Moment Pro Camera app for iOS gains advanced features with zebra stripes and focus peaking

Moment, maker of mobile photography/videography hardware and software, has released an update to its Pro Camera iOS app. The two major new features arriving for iPhone are focus peaking and zebra stripes for exposure.

Moment announced the news in a blog post today:

We’re adding more pro tools with zebra stripes and focus peaking. Plus Android is picking up additional features with rgb histograms, RAW + JPG, and split focus / exposure. To celebrate, anyone who downloads the app gets 15% off on the Moment Shop where we now carry gear from over 20 different brands.

Here’s how Moment describes the benefits of the new features:

Zebra Stripes – Overlays stripes onto over and under exposed areas in the viewfinder.

Focus Peaking – Dial in focus in photo or video mode. When manually focusing, sharp edges in the viewfinder will be highlighted.

Moment is also moving it’s Pro Camera app to a paid model, as it was previously free with in-app purchases to unlock all the features. Pro Camera is available for $6 on the App Store. New users will get a 15% off discount for the Moment Shop on hardware and accessories.

You can check out more Moment gear on the company’s Amazon storefront.

We previously reviewed a few of Moment’s lenses and found them to be a compelling way to improve iPhone photography.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: