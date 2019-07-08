Steam Link app update lets you rebind buttons on MFi controllers

The Steam Link app allows you to stream games from your Steam library on your PC to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. You can use touch controls or connect a compatible controller. The newest update to the Steam Link app makes that experience even better.

Using the Steam Link app, gamers can connect their iOS device to an MFi controller like the SteelSeries Stratus or the official Steam Controller. The Steam Controller is not MFi-compatible so it can’t typically be used in any iOS game, but can be used with games played in the Steam Link app only, connecting over Bluetooth.

With app version 1.1.36, players can now rebind the button inputs from MFi controllers. This means you can configure your setup to be more appropriate for a given PC title. If a default button mapping is unnatural, you can now customize the control scheme to something that you like better.

The on-device touchscreen “Trackpad” control option has also been improved to be more accurate with higher sensitivity. These enhancements mean that Trackpad movement is now the default mouse mode.

With iOS 13, Apple is dramatically increasing the appeal of MFi gaming. Apple users will be able to pair standard wireless console controllers; you can connect your Xbox controller or PlayStation 4 controller for the first time. Console controller support will work across iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS when all the new software updates ship in the fall.

Apple is obviously hoping that expanding controller compatibility will encourage greater adoption of its Apple Arcade service, but the functionality benefits the entire ecosystem.

Download Steam Link for free for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. (Obviously, you have to own or purchase the games you stream over the network.)

