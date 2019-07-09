WarnerMedia today officially unveiled new details about its upcoming streaming TV service. The company says the new direct-to-consumer service will be called “HBO Max” and include content from various different networks, as well as new original TV.

WarnerMedia says that HBO Max will offer content from HBO, CNN, TNT, and more. In total, the service will launch with over 10,000 hours of premium content during the spring of 2020.

HBO Max brings together HBO, a Robust Slate of New Originals, and Programming from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and More

Notable deals WarnerMedia has secured for HBO Max include:

The exclusive streaming rights at launch to all 236 episodes of “Friends” — one of the biggest hits on television and in streaming

— one of the biggest hits on television and in streaming The exclusive streaming rights at launch to all episodes of fan favorites “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Pretty Little Liars”

and The exclusive streaming home to a string of new Warner Bros.’ produced dramas for The CW beginning with the fall 2019 season, including the highly-anticipated new DC Entertainment series “Batwoman,” and “Katy Keene” (spinoff of “Riverdale” )

and (spinoff of ) New exclusive movie production deals with Greg Berlanti, one of Hollywood’s most prolific and successful producers, and Reese Witherspoon, Academy Award® and Emmy Award®-winning actress and producer; Berlanti will produce an initial four movies focused in the young adult space, while Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will produce at least two films

Notably, this means “Friends” will depart Netflix after this year. If HBO Max doesn’t launch until the spring of 2020, and Netflix’s rights expire at the end of this year, there could be a period of time where “Friends” is not available on any streaming platform. Additionally, it was revealed last month that “The Office” will also depart Netflix to join NBC’s upcoming service.

HBO Max will is slated to launch several months after Apple TV+, which is Apple’s home to its original TV shows and movies. Meanwhile, Disney will also launch its Disney+ streaming service in November for just $7 per month. Pricing remains unclear for both Apple TV+ and HBO Max.

The full announcement, including details on original content can be found here.

