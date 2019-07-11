Latest Apple Pay promotion offers free fries at McDonald’s all month

Apple today has kicked off its latest Apple Pay promotion. This time, users can secure a free order of french fries from McDonald’s when using Apple Pay all month long.

Apple says that you can receive a free medium order of fries every Friday in July when you use Apple Pay in the McDonald’s app to place your order. The offer is valid with orders of $1 or more

Here are the full terms and conditions:

Valid with minimum $1 purchase every Friday July 5, 2019, through July 26, 2019. Valid only with Mobile Order & Pay at participating McDonald’s. McDonald’s app download and registration required. Excludes tax. Valid only at participating U.S. McDonald’s. Excludes $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu items. Prices may vary. Not valid with any other offer, discount, coupon, or combo meal. Limit one offer per person per visit

Apple is promoting Apple Pay’s usefulness in road trip planning, referencing other apps that incorporate Apple Pay, including Exxon, HotelTonight, and Turo for car rentals.

Apple has been offering Apple Pay discounts through various retailers, services, and restaurants on a near-weekly basis recently. Recent offers have included $1 tacos through Taco Bell, $5 off select Fandango movie ticket purchases, and more.

Download the McDonald’s app on the App Store to secure your free french fries this month.

