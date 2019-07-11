Jamf, the popular mobile device management solution for Apple, is announcing some new features ahead of the 2019-2020 school year. Earlier this year, Jamf launched Jamf School along with new apps for parents and teachers with the aim to simplify the entire Apple experience from home to school.

Today, they have announced some new teacher and parent tools for Jamf School aimed at furthering that mission.

Ad-Hod Classrooms in Jamf Teacher

Ad-hoc classrooms will allow teachers to create a classroom easily and immediately to take control of their classroom iPads. Usually, classrooms in JAMF are defined and set up by IT departments, but sometimes a teacher needs to create an instant classroom on their own. Now, when a teacher creates an ad-hoc classroom, the students in close proximity to the teacher will get a notification inviting them to join the class, and the teacher is then able to have a greater level of control over the iPads.

Greater Control over Filtering

Teachers and parents can now use the Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps to block categories of apps, such as games or social media, ensuring students stay on tasked during the school day and when doing homework.

9to5Mac’s Take on Jamf School’s New Teacher Tools

Jamf has been a great partner for my school, and I am excited to see the enhancements to Jamf School. My Apple lease is up for renewal at the end of this school year, and we bundle Jamf inside of it. I’ll likely be moving to Jamf School thanks to some of these features. Jamf has really enhanced their cloud platforms over the years, and I have full confidence in what they are building.

