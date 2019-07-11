One of the best Sonos sales ever highlights today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with rare deals on official Apple Watch bands and the annual pre-Prime Day Anker event at Amazon. Hit the jump for more.

New eBay Sonos sale takes 20% off

WorldWide Stereo’s official eBay storefront is taking an extra 20% off various Sonos speakers, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. You’ll find the full lot on this landing page, just be sure that it says extra 20% off next to the listing to ensure eligibility. Full discount displayed at final checkout.

Headlining for us is the Sonos Play:5 AirPlay-enabled Smart Speaker for $399. Regularly $499, that’s a $100 discount and the best price we’ve tracked. This flagship Sonos speaker delivers substantial power, access to AirPlay, multi-room capabilities, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review.

Official Apple Watch Bands see rare 50% discount

Walmart is offering official Apple Watch Sport Loop and Sport Bands in a number of colors for $25. These bands typically sell for $49, with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. You can choose from five colors on the Sport Loop or three different shades on the Sport Band. Both models fit 42 and 44mm configurations. It’s rare to see any type of discounts on Apple’s in-house Watch bands, so be sure to check out this offer as it’s certain to be gone quickly. If you’re not finding your ideal style in this deal, jump over to our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands for more styles. Deals start at just $5, with a wide range of options for every look.

Anker launches pre-Prime Day sale

Anker has launched its pre-Prime Day sale, discounting a few of its latest accessories. Some of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, and we’ve denoted those as required. That includes our lead deal, which requires Prime to grab Anker’s latest PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Pad Charger for $46. That brings it down from $60 and is the best price we’ve tracked since it was announced. This dual Qi wireless charger lets you power up two devices at once. Can charge iPhones at 7.5W or select Android devices at 10W. Check out all of our top picks from today’s sale right here.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube

Automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. Special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone, or even the 2018 iPad Pro. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.

