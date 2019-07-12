Woot discounts MacBook Pro to $1,230 in a new 1-day sale, plus Pad & Quill launches new sitewide discounts, and you can grab 512GB worth of Samsung EVO microSD storage for $89. Hit the jump for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple MacBook Pro starts at $1,230 in this 1-day sale

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $1,230. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 deliver fee will apply. As a comparison, this model sells for $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Today’s deal is $100 less than our previous mention. You can jump up to the 512GB model for $1,430. Need at 15-inch model? Those deals start at $1,180 in today’s sale.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty. Check out our hands-on review for more. Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors.

Pad & Quill offers up to 65% off

Pad & Quill is now offering 15% off sitewide. Simply use code SUMMER15 at checkout to redeem the special discount. This deal can be used with already discounted products for savings up to 65%. You’re looking at everything from premium iPhone and iPad cases to leather messenger bags, backpacks, wallets, Apple Watch bands, Pencil accessories and much more at an additional 15% off. While it’s hard to go wrong at Pad & Quill during these sales, this promotion is particularly notable with deals for every Apple product, including MacBook Pro.

Samsung’s 512GB EVO microSD card hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB EVO Select microSD card for $89. Regularly up to $110, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find by $12. Samsung’s Nintendo Switch-friendly microSD delivers a massive 512GB worth of data and transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Perfect for storing and transferring 4K content, plus it has a water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. Ships with a 10-year warranty and a SD card adapter.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube

Automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. Special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone, or even the 2018 iPad Pro. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.

