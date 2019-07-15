Eve ‘Extend’ Bluetooth range booster for HomeKit has a price and pre-order date after two years

After first unveiling the hardware two years ago, leading HomeKit accessory maker Eve is announcing launch details for its upcoming Extend Bluetooth range booster. Eve Extend is designed to solve the problem of Bluetooth signal limitations for HomeKit accessories that can’t connect over Wi-Fi.

Bluetooth HomeKit accessories have a limited range compared to Wi-Fi Bluetooth accessories by default. HomeKit hubs (Apple TV, iPad, HomePod) can help alleviate the problem, but placement typically relies on other factors.

Eve Extend connects anywhere with a power outlet on your existing Wi-Fi network to make up to eight hard-to-reach Eve Bluetooth accessories work anywhere within Wi-Fi range. This is especially useful for HomeKit accessories like Eve Aqua and Eve Degree that can be placed outdoors.

If you need to connect more than eight range-boosted Eve Bluetooth accessories to your HomeKit setup, you can add additional Eve Extends to your Wi-Fi network.

Eve first previewed Extend in January 2017 as part of the smart home lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Earlier this month, Extend surfaced again when a hands-on look at the hardware appeared online. Extend now has a $49.95 price tag with pre-orders starting sometime next month.

We’ll have more coverage of Eve Extend next month. More specs below ahead of release:

Best-in-class privacy

Eve accessories are designed to safeguard personal data. Full local access means they work seamlessly without a cloud or any registration. All collected data is fully encrypted, stored locally and never analyzed, sold or used for advertising purposes. With Eve, private data stays private. Even when accessing the home remotely.

Specifications

Requirements: iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 12.3 or later; Wi-Fi network (2.4 / 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n); Automation & remote access: HomePod, Apple TV with tvOS 12.3, or iPad set up as home hub

Power: USB (5 V, at least 500 mA)

Compatibility: Eve Aqua, Eve Button, Eve Degree, Eve Door & Window, Eve Energy, Eve Flare, Eve Light Switch, Eve Motion, Eve Room (2018), Eve Smoke, Eve Thermo (2017), Eve Weather

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (2.4 / 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n)

Dimensions: 75 x 23 x 78 mm / 3 x 0.9 x 3.1 in

In the Box: Eve Extend, Micro USB Cable, Quick Start Guide

