Amazon’s Prime Day event is well underway, and with the landscape fairly of the first 24 hours pretty well set, it’s time to take a look at the five best Apple Prime Day deals. Of course, you’ll find all of the most notable Prime Day offers in our hub across every category. But here, we’re looking specifically at the best of the best from Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Hit the jump for more but be sure to act quick, as these deals are likely to sell out soon.

5) Twelve South’s Prime Day sale is filled with deals

Twelve South is really delivering the deals for Prime Day, including a notable markdown on its new HiRise Wireless at $60. That’s the first price drop we’ve seen on the latest accessory from Twelve South. The latest HiRise from Twelve South has been redesigned with a 10W wireless charging pad, which can be removed for travel. Ideal for powering up your iPhone, Android, AirPods and other technology. We liked it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers agree so far. Check out the rest of Twelve South’s Prime Day event for more.

4) Apple Watch Series 4 discounted for Prime Day

Amazon is currently taking up to $69 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models. You’ll want to keep an eye out for the extra savings at checkout for Prime members. You can find a minimum $50 off various configurations, but many have that bonus discount at checkout.

3) Latest AirPods from $170

Apple’s latest AirPods featuring a wireless charging case are seeing a notable discount from $170 for Prime Day. On top of Apple’s new H1 chip and Hey Siri features, you’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging thanks to a completely redesigned case.

2) MacBook Air is under $1,000

Apple unveiled its newest MacBook Air just last week, and in conjunction with its current education promotion delivers a particularly noteworthy deal. If you’re looking to cash in on the previous-generation model, you can find the best Prime Day Mac deals over at Amazon.

1) Up to $250 off the latest iPad Pro

There are a large number of iPad deals out there today, but Amazon’s up to $250 discount certainly takes the cake. Not too long ago this type of discount on a current generation flagship Apple device was unimaginable. That total discount can be found on both models across Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. Here’s a complete breakdown of both models:

11-inch iPad Pro:

12-inch iPad Pro:

Hyper Takes up to 40% off its most popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories

Hyper is ringing in Prime Day 2019 with a number of notable deals on Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. This includes the 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and Air for $79.99. Regularly $120, we’ve not seen it for less direct or at Amazon. This robust USB-C hub transforms two MacBook USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports into nine additional ports, including USB 3.0, SD card readers, USB-C PD and more. It’s an easy way to take your MacBook’s I/O to a whole new level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.