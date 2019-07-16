Nomad is out today with its refreshed cable lineup that features Kevlar both inside and out to make the new products highly durable and rugged. The new cables include USB-C to Lightning, Lightning to USB-A, USB-C to USB-C, and the company’s universal variants. Read on for all the details about these new Nomad cables that are up for preorder.

Like many of its products, Nomad’s new Kevlar cable lineup features a clean black aesthetic. The new durable Kevlar design has made its way to all of the company’s cables. Here’s how Nomad describes the new lineup:

We got tired of cables breaking on us all the time, so we set out to engineer a cable to outlast the rest. For the first time ever in a cable, we tightly double-braided Kevlar® fibers throughout the exterior and reinforced it with a Kevlar® central core.

The revamped cable collection includes multiple lengths for the USB-C to Lightning, standard Lightning, USB-C, and universal cables. Prices range from $30 to $45 depending on the model.

Nomad Kevlar cable specs:

Kevlar® outer braid

Kevlar® central core

Metal alloy connector plugs

Integrated cable tie

MFi certified (for applicable variants)

5-year warranty

The micro USB cables have also been updated but the Nomad Battery Cable hasn’t recived the Kevlar upgrade.

The new cables are up for preorder now, with many of the cables shipping out as soon as July 18. The universal variants currently have an August 5 ship date. Check out more from Nomad on the company’s homepage and Amazon storefront.

